Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226

700 South Harbour Island Boulevard · (813) 230-0235
Location

700 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Amazing Upgrades! Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Parkcrest condo overlooking the lush, tropical courtyard. This wonderful unit has a custom kitchen with premium stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, glass tile work and wine refrigeration. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in the main living area with sliders that lead to the balcony with sitting space overlooking the fountain below. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closets with custom built-in closet organizers and the master en-suite bath offers double vanities, marble countertops and oversized tiled walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are also spacious with large custom closets. Designer lighting and fans throughout. Front loader washer and dryer included. The Parkcrest community features a sparkling swimming pool and spa, fitness center, and onsite manager, concierge and 24/7 security with remote controlled access. Conveniently close to Channelside, excellent restaurants, entertainment, downtown Tampa and beautiful area beaches. For more details, please call Vicki Paul with Home Locators at 813-230-0235 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have any available units?
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have?
Some of 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 currently offering any rent specials?
700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 is pet friendly.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 offer parking?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 offers parking.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have a pool?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 has a pool.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have accessible units?
No, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 S Harbour Island Blvd Unit 226 has units with dishwashers.
