Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 AM

6904 North Howard Avenue

6904 North Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6904 North Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Armenia Gardens Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lowry Park Central. Close to AL Lopez Park and Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent (includes the yard maintenance ) . $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Hector at 813-463-6439. It requires : background check, credit check and deposit.
This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 North Howard Avenue have any available units?
6904 North Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 North Howard Avenue have?
Some of 6904 North Howard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 North Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6904 North Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 North Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 North Howard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6904 North Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6904 North Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 6904 North Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 North Howard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 North Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 6904 North Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6904 North Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6904 North Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 North Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 North Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

