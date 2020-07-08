6904 North Howard Avenue

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lowry Park Central. Close to AL Lopez Park and Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $1,250/month rent (includes the yard maintenance ) . $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Hector at 813-463-6439. It requires : background check, credit check and deposit.

