6829 S DESOTO STREET
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

6829 S DESOTO STREET

6829 S Desoto St · No Longer Available
Location

6829 S Desoto St, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You have arrived home! Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom residence with extra storage.

Enjoy a walk to through the neighborhood or a short drive to Bayshore blvd, downtown tampa, channel side, etc etc.

This unit has been completely updated with new kitchen boasting granite, stainless, new cabinets, full kitchen, new flooring, paint, new bathroom, washer and dryer hook-ups, etc etc etc.

Central heat and air and proximity to everything make this residence very desirable.

Do not miss out on this opportunity to call beautiful and booming south Tampa home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have any available units?
6829 S DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 6829 S DESOTO STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6829 S DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET offer parking?
No, 6829 S DESOTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 S DESOTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 6829 S DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 6829 S DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6829 S DESOTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

