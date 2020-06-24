6829 S DESOTO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

You have arrived home! Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom residence with extra storage.



Enjoy a walk to through the neighborhood or a short drive to Bayshore blvd, downtown tampa, channel side, etc etc.



This unit has been completely updated with new kitchen boasting granite, stainless, new cabinets, full kitchen, new flooring, paint, new bathroom, washer and dryer hook-ups, etc etc etc.



Central heat and air and proximity to everything make this residence very desirable.



Do not miss out on this opportunity to call beautiful and booming south Tampa home.