6811 N 10th St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 6:52 AM

6811 N 10th St

6811 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6811 North 10th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have the chance to move right into this beautifully remodeled POOL home located in the old Seminole Heights Community on a quiet street. When you drive up you will notice the curb appeal with the landscaping and freshly painted exterior. Walk into the door to your spacious screened in patio, ready for you to enjoy sipping your morning coffee. This turn key home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a carport, a huge swimming pool and an oversized back yard. The kitchen has solid oak wood cabinetry with beautiful backsplash tile, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Easy care laminate flooring flows all throughout, with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms, laundry and 3rd bedroom. The oversized master bedroom features an en suite bath which has been nicely remodeled with tile in the shower and a new vanity. Also featuring a bonus family room where you walk out the sliding glass doors to the beautiful pool and back yard. Plenty of space for pets and entertainment. This home is located close to the trendy Seminole Heights restaurants and centrally located close to all of the major highways with easy access to Tampa International Airport. Schedule your showing to see this home today!

Listing Courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6811 N 10th St have any available units?
6811 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6811 N 10th St have?
Some of 6811 N 10th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6811 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
6811 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6811 N 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6811 N 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 6811 N 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 6811 N 10th St offers parking.
Does 6811 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6811 N 10th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6811 N 10th St have a pool?
Yes, 6811 N 10th St has a pool.
Does 6811 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 6811 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6811 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6811 N 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
