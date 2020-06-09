6811 N 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You have the chance to move right into this beautifully remodeled POOL home located in the old Seminole Heights Community on a quiet street. When you drive up you will notice the curb appeal with the landscaping and freshly painted exterior. Walk into the door to your spacious screened in patio, ready for you to enjoy sipping your morning coffee. This turn key home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a carport, a huge swimming pool and an oversized back yard. The kitchen has solid oak wood cabinetry with beautiful backsplash tile, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Easy care laminate flooring flows all throughout, with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms, laundry and 3rd bedroom. The oversized master bedroom features an en suite bath which has been nicely remodeled with tile in the shower and a new vanity. Also featuring a bonus family room where you walk out the sliding glass doors to the beautiful pool and back yard. Plenty of space for pets and entertainment. This home is located close to the trendy Seminole Heights restaurants and centrally located close to all of the major highways with easy access to Tampa International Airport. Schedule your showing to see this home today!



