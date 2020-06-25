All apartments in Tampa
6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:38 AM

6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE

6615 Thornton Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6615 Thornton Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with an OFFICE, 3 car garage POOL home in the highly desirable Chelsea subdivision of Tampa Palms. This GATED community is near TOP RATED SCHOOLS, 5 parks, exercise trails, I-75, and of course the Tampa Palms Golf & Country club. The community also includes tennis & volleyball courts, community pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center! At 2,870 square feet of living space, you will love how spacious this home is! It's just been freshly remodeled with BRAND NEW FLOORING and INTERIOR PAINT! The front entry opens to the formal living and dining room areas and leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a built-in oven and gas range, large pantry, island, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the family room and pool making it the perfect open floor plan for entertaining. All the rooms are spacious and the master bedroom even features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a garden tub, large walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The fully screened pool and spa are stunning and even include a child safety fence. Both the weekly lawn and pool service are included in the monthly rent. What more could you ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

