6615 THORNTON PALMS DRIVE

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, with an OFFICE, 3 car garage POOL home in the highly desirable Chelsea subdivision of Tampa Palms. This GATED community is near TOP RATED SCHOOLS, 5 parks, exercise trails, I-75, and of course the Tampa Palms Golf & Country club. The community also includes tennis & volleyball courts, community pool, clubhouse, and a fitness center! At 2,870 square feet of living space, you will love how spacious this home is! It's just been freshly remodeled with BRAND NEW FLOORING and INTERIOR PAINT! The front entry opens to the formal living and dining room areas and leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including a built-in oven and gas range, large pantry, island, and breakfast bar. The kitchen overlooks the family room and pool making it the perfect open floor plan for entertaining. All the rooms are spacious and the master bedroom even features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a garden tub, large walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The fully screened pool and spa are stunning and even include a child safety fence. Both the weekly lawn and pool service are included in the monthly rent. What more could you ask for!