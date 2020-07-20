Amenities

6532 Biscayne Shore LN Available 06/07/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in South Tampa - Welcome to this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Built in 2007 this community is private, gated, and perfectly nestled in a discreet location in South Tampa. Located in close proximity to Ballast Point, Macdill AFB, and Gadsen Park. This corner unit allows for great natural light and is located directly across from the pool. Very close to the front of the community for easy entry/exit. Inside you will find two levels to this home. Top level has a large living room dining room combo with new hard wood floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and dark wood cabinets in the kitchen. A half bath for convenience in the hall. The master suite complete with 3 closets and french doors opening to views of the pool and community. The master en suite is home to dual sinks and granite top vanities, a large stand up shower, and a wonderful corner soaking tub. The lower level is home to 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry, additional storage, and your 2 car garage are all accessible on the ground level. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. The community and unit is pet friendly. Please contact Spencer for your private showing! 727-420-7822 or spencer@russellpg.com



(RLNE4862277)