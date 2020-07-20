All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

6532 Biscayne Shore LN

6532 Biscayne Shore Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6532 Biscayne Shore Ln, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6532 Biscayne Shore LN Available 06/07/19 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in South Tampa - Welcome to this beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Built in 2007 this community is private, gated, and perfectly nestled in a discreet location in South Tampa. Located in close proximity to Ballast Point, Macdill AFB, and Gadsen Park. This corner unit allows for great natural light and is located directly across from the pool. Very close to the front of the community for easy entry/exit. Inside you will find two levels to this home. Top level has a large living room dining room combo with new hard wood floors. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and dark wood cabinets in the kitchen. A half bath for convenience in the hall. The master suite complete with 3 closets and french doors opening to views of the pool and community. The master en suite is home to dual sinks and granite top vanities, a large stand up shower, and a wonderful corner soaking tub. The lower level is home to 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Laundry, additional storage, and your 2 car garage are all accessible on the ground level. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. The community and unit is pet friendly. Please contact Spencer for your private showing! 727-420-7822 or spencer@russellpg.com

(RLNE4862277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have any available units?
6532 Biscayne Shore LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have?
Some of 6532 Biscayne Shore LN's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Biscayne Shore LN currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Biscayne Shore LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Biscayne Shore LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN offers parking.
Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have a pool?
Yes, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN has a pool.
Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have accessible units?
No, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Biscayne Shore LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 Biscayne Shore LN does not have units with dishwashers.
