All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6411 South Richard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6411 South Richard Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

6411 South Richard Avenue

6411 S Richard Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6411 S Richard Ave, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Tampa Location!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE3232066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have any available units?
6411 South Richard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6411 South Richard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6411 South Richard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6411 South Richard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6411 South Richard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue offer parking?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have a pool?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6411 South Richard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6411 South Richard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St
Tampa, FL 33626
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College