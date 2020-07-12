All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE

6317 S Selbourne Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6317 S Selbourne Ave, Tampa, FL 33611

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
If you are looking for a rental home with character and lots of open space then you have found it! This home offers all of the charm of a 1926 home with the modern appliances of today. Call today for more information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have any available units?
6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have?
Some of 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 S SELBOURNE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Courtney Cove
5510 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College