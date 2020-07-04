6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy lifestyle when you enter into this lovely Townhome that is nestled in the desirable Tampa Palms. This property offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,526 SF, and 2 Car garage. Kitchen is open concept floor plan that flows into the dining and living room. Very impressive volume ceilings, wall to wall carpet and lots of natural light throughout. Patio with tranquil conservation views. Your family will enjoy the security of living in a gated community. Conveniently located minutes away from YMCA, Tampa Palms Country Club, USF, University Community Hospital and VA Hospital.