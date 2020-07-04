All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:56 PM

6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE

6232 Clifton Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6232 Clifton Palms Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy lifestyle when you enter into this lovely Townhome that is nestled in the desirable Tampa Palms. This property offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1,526 SF, and 2 Car garage. Kitchen is open concept floor plan that flows into the dining and living room. Very impressive volume ceilings, wall to wall carpet and lots of natural light throughout. Patio with tranquil conservation views. Your family will enjoy the security of living in a gated community. Conveniently located minutes away from YMCA, Tampa Palms Country Club, USF, University Community Hospital and VA Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have any available units?
6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have?
Some of 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 CLIFTON PALMS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College