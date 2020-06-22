Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6216 N 43rd St - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Northeast Tampa. All new flooring, new central A/C, updated appliances and fresh paint throughout. This home has a large covered front porch and a fenced yard with mature trees. Pets OK with approval.



$975.00 Rent

$975.00 Security Deposit

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over

**Renter's Insurance Is Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



