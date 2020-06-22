All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6216 N 43rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6216 N 43rd St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

6216 N 43rd St

6216 North 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6216 North 43rd Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Northeast Community

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6216 N 43rd St - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Northeast Tampa. All new flooring, new central A/C, updated appliances and fresh paint throughout. This home has a large covered front porch and a fenced yard with mature trees. Pets OK with approval.

$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

(RLNE4614950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 N 43rd St have any available units?
6216 N 43rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 N 43rd St have?
Some of 6216 N 43rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 N 43rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6216 N 43rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 N 43rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 N 43rd St is pet friendly.
Does 6216 N 43rd St offer parking?
No, 6216 N 43rd St does not offer parking.
Does 6216 N 43rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 N 43rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 N 43rd St have a pool?
No, 6216 N 43rd St does not have a pool.
Does 6216 N 43rd St have accessible units?
No, 6216 N 43rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 N 43rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 N 43rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College