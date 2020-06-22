Amenities
6216 N 43rd St - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Northeast Tampa. All new flooring, new central A/C, updated appliances and fresh paint throughout. This home has a large covered front porch and a fenced yard with mature trees. Pets OK with approval.
$975.00 Rent
$975.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$ 75.00 Application fee per applicant 18 and over
**Renter's Insurance Is Required**
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant
(RLNE4614950)