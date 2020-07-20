All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:17 PM

6214 Interbay Avenue

6214 Interbay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Interbay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful two-story home in South Tampa! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a two-car garage, and a sizable screened in patio leading to a beautiful big backyard with majestic oaks. Great curb appeal! The interior of this home boasts an open floor plan starting in the spacious foyer leading to the huge family/great room w/high ceilings & wood laminate floors. A half bath is located off the foyer.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Interbay Avenue have any available units?
6214 Interbay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Interbay Avenue have?
Some of 6214 Interbay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Interbay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Interbay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Interbay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 Interbay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6214 Interbay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Interbay Avenue offers parking.
Does 6214 Interbay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Interbay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Interbay Avenue have a pool?
No, 6214 Interbay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Interbay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6214 Interbay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Interbay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Interbay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
