All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6148 Yeats Manor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6148 Yeats Manor Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

6148 Yeats Manor Dr

6148 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6148 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Westshore Yatch Club - Property Id: 104011

Exquisite Westshore Yacht Club home practically new and meticulously maintained. This stylish home's covered Porch is very inviting with three sets of French doors that open into a spacious and bright great room with vaulted ceilings with hardwood floors. Spectacular open gourmet kitchen and separate dining area includes a center island, gas cooktop, granite counters, decorative backsplash and stainless steel. Spacious master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bath complete with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and vaulted ceilings. Spacious retreat above the garage is a perfect over-sized guest room or at home office with wet bar and beverage refrigerator, full bath, closet and private terrace. South Tampa's premiere 24 hour guard gated waterfront community featuring private Bay Club membership, Day Spa, indoor and outdoor dining, fitness center, 2 heated pools, community park with playground and activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104011
Property Id 104011

(RLNE4878253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have any available units?
6148 Yeats Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have?
Some of 6148 Yeats Manor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6148 Yeats Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6148 Yeats Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6148 Yeats Manor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr has a pool.
Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6148 Yeats Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6148 Yeats Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College