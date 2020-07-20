6148 Yeats Manor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Westshore Yatch Club - Property Id: 104011



Exquisite Westshore Yacht Club home practically new and meticulously maintained. This stylish home's covered Porch is very inviting with three sets of French doors that open into a spacious and bright great room with vaulted ceilings with hardwood floors. Spectacular open gourmet kitchen and separate dining area includes a center island, gas cooktop, granite counters, decorative backsplash and stainless steel. Spacious master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and bath complete with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and vaulted ceilings. Spacious retreat above the garage is a perfect over-sized guest room or at home office with wet bar and beverage refrigerator, full bath, closet and private terrace. South Tampa's premiere 24 hour guard gated waterfront community featuring private Bay Club membership, Day Spa, indoor and outdoor dining, fitness center, 2 heated pools, community park with playground and activities.

