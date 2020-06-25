6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access

Single family POOL home in exclusive Westshore Yacht Club. This one-story residence offers the perfect open layout with a contemporary feel and filled with natural sunlight. Numerous upgrades include designer tile flooring in the entertaining areas, open floor plan, crown molding, beautiful California built in closets, high impact windows, tank-less gas water heater and resort style swimming pool with lush tropical landscaping and pergola. The oversized living room has vaulted ceilings, three sets of French doors leading to the front porch, separate dining area and custom lighting. Wonderful chefs kitchen includes granite counters, center island, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dark wood cabinetry with soft close drawers and is open to a separate windowed eat-in area. The master bedroom suite has 10 foot ceilings and boasts a lavish en suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden soaking bathtub and spa inspired shower plus huge customized walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms, full shared hallway bathroom and large laundry room. Decorative stone pavers surround the pool and deck area, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET, LAWN & POOL CARE PLUS ANNUAL BAY CLUB MEMBERSHIP. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24hr guard gated waterfront community with 17,000 Sq Ft members only Bay Club. Enjoy the two heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, Compass Day Spa, casual outdoor and beautiful indoor dining room, poolside Tiki Bar, 149 slip marina, community park with playground and designated dog park.Westshore Yacht Club presents the splendor of living by the water without sacrificing the conveniences of city life. Located in historic South Tampa and within five miles of downtown Tampa, the West Shore District and St. Petersburg, residents will enjoy all that city living offers from fine dining to shopping and entertainment. MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED.