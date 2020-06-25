All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:23 AM

6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE

6131 Yeats Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6131 Yeats Manor Drive, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Single family POOL home in exclusive Westshore Yacht Club. This one-story residence offers the perfect open layout with a contemporary feel and filled with natural sunlight. Numerous upgrades include designer tile flooring in the entertaining areas, open floor plan, crown molding, beautiful California built in closets, high impact windows, tank-less gas water heater and resort style swimming pool with lush tropical landscaping and pergola. The oversized living room has vaulted ceilings, three sets of French doors leading to the front porch, separate dining area and custom lighting. Wonderful chefs kitchen includes granite counters, center island, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dark wood cabinetry with soft close drawers and is open to a separate windowed eat-in area. The master bedroom suite has 10 foot ceilings and boasts a lavish en suite bathroom with dual vanities, garden soaking bathtub and spa inspired shower plus huge customized walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms, full shared hallway bathroom and large laundry room. Decorative stone pavers surround the pool and deck area, perfect for relaxing and entertaining! RENT INCLUDES CABLE, INTERNET, LAWN & POOL CARE PLUS ANNUAL BAY CLUB MEMBERSHIP. Westshore Yacht Club is a 24hr guard gated waterfront community with 17,000 Sq Ft members only Bay Club. Enjoy the two heated swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness center, Compass Day Spa, casual outdoor and beautiful indoor dining room, poolside Tiki Bar, 149 slip marina, community park with playground and designated dog park.Westshore Yacht Club presents the splendor of living by the water without sacrificing the conveniences of city life. Located in historic South Tampa and within five miles of downtown Tampa, the West Shore District and St. Petersburg, residents will enjoy all that city living offers from fine dining to shopping and entertainment. MINIMUM 6 MONTH LEASE REQUIRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 YEATS MANOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
