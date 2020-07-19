All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE

604 South Tampania Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

604 South Tampania Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Opportunity to live the South Tampa life has come. Grab this Luxury town home in the heart of S. Tampa where everything is, and with in walking distance to Restaurants, shops, clubs, Bayshore Blvd. This town home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and 1784 SqFt of heated living space. Entertaining open concept kitchen and living room are situated downstairs with a guest bathroom. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room, and washer and dryer are installed for your convenience. The rent includes your water bill and trash collection. This home is calling for everyone who wants to be close to TGH, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and two blocks away from S. Howard Ave. Available for June 15 move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have any available units?
604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westminster Chase
6910 Interbay Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Palm River
742 Palm Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College