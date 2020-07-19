604 S TAMPANIA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Opportunity to live the South Tampa life has come. Grab this Luxury town home in the heart of S. Tampa where everything is, and with in walking distance to Restaurants, shops, clubs, Bayshore Blvd. This town home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and 1784 SqFt of heated living space. Entertaining open concept kitchen and living room are situated downstairs with a guest bathroom. All the bedrooms are upstairs with the laundry room, and washer and dryer are installed for your convenience. The rent includes your water bill and trash collection. This home is calling for everyone who wants to be close to TGH, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa Airport and two blocks away from S. Howard Ave. Available for June 15 move in!