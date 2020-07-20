6007 N 39th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4/2 Available now in East Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:



https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1574905



Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home available now in East Tampa!! Centrally located 5 min drive to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island! Quick and easy access to I-4 and 275! This home features beautiful mature trees outside, which offer lots of shade and a split floor plan. Call for a showing today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



