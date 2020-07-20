All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6007 N 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6007 N 39th Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

6007 N 39th Street

6007 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

6007 North 39th Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4/2 Available now in East Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1574905

Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home available now in East Tampa!! Centrally located 5 min drive to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island! Quick and easy access to I-4 and 275! This home features beautiful mature trees outside, which offer lots of shade and a split floor plan. Call for a showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history. Does not accept Section 8.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5163245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 N 39th Street have any available units?
6007 N 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6007 N 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6007 N 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 N 39th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 N 39th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6007 N 39th Street offer parking?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6007 N 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 N 39th Street have a pool?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6007 N 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 N 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 N 39th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 N 39th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College