5920 Printery Street #105

Westshore Yacht Club townhouse on the park! Three story townhome with an attached 2-car garage in beautiful condition. First floor den or at home office with half bath and storage closet. Main level living and dining rooms plus guest powder room have 9ft ceilings, crown molding and sliding doors that access a lovely terrace overlooking the park. Open concept plan features chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinetry. Third floor master bedroom includes two closets, ensuite bath with double vanities and spa inspired glass shower.Large secondary with bath and laundry center also on the level. Rent included water, sewer, cable, Internet and the Annual Bay Club membership. Westshore Yacht Club is a gated community with marina, private Bay Club Day spa, fitness center, 2 sparkling swimming pools, Tiki bar, dining room and community park with playground. Please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!