All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5920 Printery Street #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5920 Printery Street #105
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5920 Printery Street #105

5920 Printery St #105 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5920 Printery St #105, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Westshore Yacht Club townhouse on the park! Three story townhome with an attached 2-car garage in beautiful condition. First floor den or at home office with half bath and storage closet. Main level living and dining rooms plus guest powder room have 9ft ceilings, crown molding and sliding doors that access a lovely terrace overlooking the park. Open concept plan features chef inspired kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and plenty of cabinetry. Third floor master bedroom includes two closets, ensuite bath with double vanities and spa inspired glass shower.Large secondary with bath and laundry center also on the level. Rent included water, sewer, cable, Internet and the Annual Bay Club membership. Westshore Yacht Club is a gated community with marina, private Bay Club Day spa, fitness center, 2 sparkling swimming pools, Tiki bar, dining room and community park with playground. Please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Printery Street #105 have any available units?
5920 Printery Street #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5920 Printery Street #105 have?
Some of 5920 Printery Street #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Printery Street #105 currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Printery Street #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Printery Street #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5920 Printery Street #105 is pet friendly.
Does 5920 Printery Street #105 offer parking?
Yes, 5920 Printery Street #105 does offer parking.
Does 5920 Printery Street #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 Printery Street #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Printery Street #105 have a pool?
Yes, 5920 Printery Street #105 has a pool.
Does 5920 Printery Street #105 have accessible units?
No, 5920 Printery Street #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Printery Street #105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5920 Printery Street #105 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St
Tampa, FL 33609
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College