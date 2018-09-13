All apartments in Tampa
5907 North Dexter Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:19 PM

5907 North Dexter Avenue

5907 North Dexter Avenue
Location

5907 North Dexter Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home, with 1,632 square feet of living space, is located on a quiet tree lined street in trendy Seminole Heights, in central Tampa. Although the home was built in 2003 its design mimics the bungalow-style of the surrounding neighborhood properties. From the front porch, you enter the home into a large bright living/dining room combo. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and additional eat-in space, refrigerator with ice maker, flat top range, microwave and dishwasher. There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom with a step-in shower. The other two bedrooms share a second full-bathroom with bath tub / shower. Other features of the home include a grand lanai overlooking the large treed fenced back yard; storage shed; washer and dryer hook-ups; and walking distance to Henry & Ola playground or Epp Park on the Hillsborough River. Lawn & water softener included in rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have any available units?
5907 North Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have?
Some of 5907 North Dexter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 North Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5907 North Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 North Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 North Dexter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue offer parking?
No, 5907 North Dexter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5907 North Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 5907 North Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5907 North Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 North Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 North Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
