5907 North Dexter Avenue

This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home, with 1,632 square feet of living space, is located on a quiet tree lined street in trendy Seminole Heights, in central Tampa. Although the home was built in 2003 its design mimics the bungalow-style of the surrounding neighborhood properties. From the front porch, you enter the home into a large bright living/dining room combo. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and additional eat-in space, refrigerator with ice maker, flat top range, microwave and dishwasher. There is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom with a step-in shower. The other two bedrooms share a second full-bathroom with bath tub / shower. Other features of the home include a grand lanai overlooking the large treed fenced back yard; storage shed; washer and dryer hook-ups; and walking distance to Henry & Ola playground or Epp Park on the Hillsborough River. Lawn & water softener included in rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Contact us to schedule a showing.