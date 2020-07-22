All apartments in Tampa
5630 Samter Ct

5630 Samter Court · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Samter Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gated Townhome in Tampa!!! - AVAILABLE NOW!! Welcome to the centrally located, gated community of Leila Avenue Villas. The townhome is situated directly across from the community pool, comes FULLY FURNISHED and features: Laminate flooring, hardwood kitchen cabinetry, newer appliances and updated maintenance items. private|outdoor living oasis, upstairs laundry closet for added convenience, second floor bedrooms are dual master suites with generously sized walk-in closets and private bathrooms. This townhome features a one-car attached garage, downstairs half-bath and open floor plan.
CONTACT BETH AT 727-510-2121 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS

(RLNE5503311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Samter Ct have any available units?
5630 Samter Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5630 Samter Ct have?
Some of 5630 Samter Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Samter Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Samter Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Samter Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Samter Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Samter Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Samter Ct offers parking.
Does 5630 Samter Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Samter Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Samter Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5630 Samter Ct has a pool.
Does 5630 Samter Ct have accessible units?
No, 5630 Samter Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Samter Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5630 Samter Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
