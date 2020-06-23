All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:40 AM

5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE

5621 Gaspar Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5621 Gaspar Oaks Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GATED COMMUNITY/SOUTH TAMPA TOWNHOME. Come see this spacious pristine 1844 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full AND 2 half bath 3 story townhome in South Tampa near MacDill Air Force Base is in a gated community conveniently located near Bayshore Blvd, downtown Tampa and Hyde Park. It is also near Gandy Blvd for easy access to Pinellas County. Absolutely Stunning with upgrades throughout including craftsman style trim, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, wood laminate floors and More. First floor offers foyer with hallway leading to French doors that open into a generous bedroom with spacious closet and sliders to a patio. There is also a half bath and garage access. This room can also be utilized as a designate office space for those that work from home! The second level is the main living space, dining area and kitchen along with another half bathroom for guests. The kitchen sliding glass doors opens to the spacious deck overlooking the pool and is perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Situated on the third level are the master bedroom, walk in closet and bath, guest bedroom, 2nd full bath along with laundry closet. Don’t miss out on this Gorgeous Home in an Unbelievable Location! Call to schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College