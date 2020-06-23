5621 GASPAR OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

GATED COMMUNITY/SOUTH TAMPA TOWNHOME. Come see this spacious pristine 1844 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full AND 2 half bath 3 story townhome in South Tampa near MacDill Air Force Base is in a gated community conveniently located near Bayshore Blvd, downtown Tampa and Hyde Park. It is also near Gandy Blvd for easy access to Pinellas County. Absolutely Stunning with upgrades throughout including craftsman style trim, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, wood laminate floors and More. First floor offers foyer with hallway leading to French doors that open into a generous bedroom with spacious closet and sliders to a patio. There is also a half bath and garage access. This room can also be utilized as a designate office space for those that work from home! The second level is the main living space, dining area and kitchen along with another half bathroom for guests. The kitchen sliding glass doors opens to the spacious deck overlooking the pool and is perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Situated on the third level are the master bedroom, walk in closet and bath, guest bedroom, 2nd full bath along with laundry closet. Don’t miss out on this Gorgeous Home in an Unbelievable Location! Call to schedule your private tour today!