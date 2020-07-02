All apartments in Tampa
5602 N OLA AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:50 AM

5602 N OLA AVENUE

5602 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5602 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fully furnished, 1906 Seminole Heights Craftsman Bungalow, beautifully decorated with a farmhouse motif, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open concept floor plan, wrap around porch and brick paver driveway! This home has character, with 10 ft ceilings, 9" baseboards and beautiful trim work true to the period. Original hardwood floors adorn the main living areas, the Family room features high ceilings, custom paint colors, and views of the beautiful yard. Family Room is open to the Dining Area and oversized Kitchen, which has been nicely updated with an abundance of cabinets and countertops, a cabinet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to entertain. The Spacious Master is big enough for a King-sized bed and boasts designer paint colors, wood floors and French doors. Master bath features a  new queen memory foam mattress, a shower/tub combo, vanity and closet.  The 2 additional bedrooms on the other side of the home feature parquet flooring, designer paint colors, a queen bed and hanging hammock chair in one, and twin and full sized beds with study desk in the other, while sharing a guest bath. Mudroom/laundry room you can access from the brick paver driveway, also has a closet for additional storage. Outside, enjoy sitting on the wrap around front porch with bistro tables and swing, perfect for enjoying the Florida weather. Situated on a corner lot with picket fence, storage shed, freshly landscaped yard, with long brick paver driveway, and only 1 block from the Hillsborough River and conveniently located central to downtown Tampa, Busch Gardens, Zoo, Ybor, USF, airport, stadium, and arena.  *The rental will include everything that is in the house (furniture, dishes, pots and pans, kitchenware, etc) except for the pillows, towels, cleaning supplies, bed linens, pantry items, use of the storage shed*  (Tenant responsible for all utilities)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have any available units?
5602 N OLA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have?
Some of 5602 N OLA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 N OLA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5602 N OLA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 N OLA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5602 N OLA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5602 N OLA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5602 N OLA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5602 N OLA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5602 N OLA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 N OLA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5602 N OLA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

