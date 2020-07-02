5602 N OLA AVENUE

Amenities

Fully furnished, 1906 Seminole Heights Craftsman Bungalow, beautifully decorated with a farmhouse motif, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open concept floor plan, wrap around porch and brick paver driveway! This home has character, with 10 ft ceilings, 9" baseboards and beautiful trim work true to the period. Original hardwood floors adorn the main living areas, the Family room features high ceilings, custom paint colors, and views of the beautiful yard. Family Room is open to the Dining Area and oversized Kitchen, which has been nicely updated with an abundance of cabinets and countertops, a cabinet pantry, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of room to entertain. The Spacious Master is big enough for a King-sized bed and boasts designer paint colors, wood floors and French doors. Master bath features a new queen memory foam mattress, a shower/tub combo, vanity and closet. The 2 additional bedrooms on the other side of the home feature parquet flooring, designer paint colors, a queen bed and hanging hammock chair in one, and twin and full sized beds with study desk in the other, while sharing a guest bath. Mudroom/laundry room you can access from the brick paver driveway, also has a closet for additional storage. Outside, enjoy sitting on the wrap around front porch with bistro tables and swing, perfect for enjoying the Florida weather. Situated on a corner lot with picket fence, storage shed, freshly landscaped yard, with long brick paver driveway, and only 1 block from the Hillsborough River and conveniently located central to downtown Tampa, Busch Gardens, Zoo, Ybor, USF, airport, stadium, and arena. *The rental will include everything that is in the house (furniture, dishes, pots and pans, kitchenware, etc) except for the pillows, towels, cleaning supplies, bed linens, pantry items, use of the storage shed* (Tenant responsible for all utilities)