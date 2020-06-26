5310 ESCENA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is what you've been waiting for! Beautiful townhome located just off of Westshore Blvd. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath is not just conveniently located but is so adorable! It has Bamboo flooring downstairs, with the kitchen being ceramic tile, a 1 car garage with it's own private driveway and a patio outside for your cookouts. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms each with their own baths. The full size washer and dryer are also located upstairs for your convenience. But the best part is the location! Close to everything you need. Come take a look before it's too late. You don't want to miss this one.