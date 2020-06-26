All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5310 ESCENA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5310 ESCENA COURT
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

5310 ESCENA COURT

5310 Escena Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5310 Escena Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is what you've been waiting for! Beautiful townhome located just off of Westshore Blvd. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath is not just conveniently located but is so adorable! It has Bamboo flooring downstairs, with the kitchen being ceramic tile, a 1 car garage with it's own private driveway and a patio outside for your cookouts. Upstairs are 2 large bedrooms each with their own baths. The full size washer and dryer are also located upstairs for your convenience. But the best part is the location! Close to everything you need. Come take a look before it's too late. You don't want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 ESCENA COURT have any available units?
5310 ESCENA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 ESCENA COURT have?
Some of 5310 ESCENA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 ESCENA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5310 ESCENA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 ESCENA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5310 ESCENA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5310 ESCENA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5310 ESCENA COURT offers parking.
Does 5310 ESCENA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 ESCENA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 ESCENA COURT have a pool?
No, 5310 ESCENA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5310 ESCENA COURT have accessible units?
No, 5310 ESCENA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 ESCENA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 ESCENA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge At Westshore Marina
5350 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Bowery Bayside
6301 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College