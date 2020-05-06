All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

5305 San Sebastian Court

5305 San Sebastian Court · No Longer Available
Location

5305 San Sebastian Court, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
See the Video Property Tour

This 1-bedroom 1-bathroom, 776 SF condominium is in the gated community of Sienna Villas in South Tampa. The home has an open floor plan in the living area. French doors lead to a screen balcony. The updated kitchen includes newer cabinets, and a black appliance package that includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and has an en suite bathroom a tub and shower. This home has wall-to-wall carpeting and includes a utility closet with stacked washer and dryer. Sienna Villas has a community pool and is located in the Beach Park-area of South Tampa, convenient to Tampa International Airport, the Westshore business district, the Interstate highway and the bridges to the Pinellas County beaches.

Water, Sewer and Trash included in the rent. Tenant will need to purchase a gate remote $60 each. HOA Application is $75 and takes 30 business days to process. Water, Sewer, Trash is included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 San Sebastian Court have any available units?
5305 San Sebastian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 San Sebastian Court have?
Some of 5305 San Sebastian Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 San Sebastian Court currently offering any rent specials?
5305 San Sebastian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 San Sebastian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 San Sebastian Court is pet friendly.
Does 5305 San Sebastian Court offer parking?
No, 5305 San Sebastian Court does not offer parking.
Does 5305 San Sebastian Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 San Sebastian Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 San Sebastian Court have a pool?
Yes, 5305 San Sebastian Court has a pool.
Does 5305 San Sebastian Court have accessible units?
No, 5305 San Sebastian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 San Sebastian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 San Sebastian Court has units with dishwashers.

