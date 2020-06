Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Spacious 3/2 ready for immediate move in. e This newly updated home conveniently located in the heart of Tampa includes new carpet, full size washer and dryer connections, a spacious backyard and a private driveway. First, last and deposit required prior to move in. Sorry this property is not approved for section 8. Call today to schedule a time to see this home.