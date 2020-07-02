All apartments in Tampa
5224 Olmstead Bay Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5224 Olmstead Bay Place

5224 Olmstead Bay Place · No Longer Available
Location

5224 Olmstead Bay Place, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5224 Olmstead Bay Place Available 05/01/20 Two Bedroom. Two and half bathrooms. Garage. Patio - Beautiful 3 story townhouse with Saltillo tile in the family room and breakfast area -Dining area with French doors leading to a small balcony - Stunning kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and backsplash, upgraded sink and walk-in pantry with custom shelves. The master bedroom offers built-in shelves, custom closet, subway tile in the shower and porcelain tile floor in the bath. On the first level is an oversized storage closet, laundry and door to garage as well as patio area.Both bedrooms are on the 3rd floor with main living area on the second level.

(RLNE3116996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have any available units?
5224 Olmstead Bay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have?
Some of 5224 Olmstead Bay Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Olmstead Bay Place currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Olmstead Bay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Olmstead Bay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place is pet friendly.
Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place offer parking?
Yes, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place offers parking.
Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have a pool?
No, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place does not have a pool.
Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have accessible units?
No, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Olmstead Bay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Olmstead Bay Place does not have units with dishwashers.

