5222 S HIMES AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated air conditioning range oven

MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTH TAMPA! Nestled under a beautiful, mature tree, this adorable

BLOCK home doesn’t need a thing. BRAND NEW ROOF, Newer HVAC system (2015 - just serviced and working

great), updated plumbing and electrical, new outlets and all new lighting, new blinds, gleaming terrazzo flooring just

polished, etc! Make this affordable home yours! Efficient floorpan lives larger than it looks. Nice yard space front and

back and the detached utility space under carport contains water heater and washer/dryer hookups. Come check it

out today! Nearby to Macdill AFB, St. Pete, Downtown Tampa, Etc! SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE TO OWN!