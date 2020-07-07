All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5222 S HIMES AVENUE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

5222 S HIMES AVENUE

5222 South Himes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5222 South Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTH TAMPA! Nestled under a beautiful, mature tree, this adorable
BLOCK home doesn’t need a thing. BRAND NEW ROOF, Newer HVAC system (2015 - just serviced and working
great), updated plumbing and electrical, new outlets and all new lighting, new blinds, gleaming terrazzo flooring just
polished, etc! Make this affordable home yours! Efficient floorpan lives larger than it looks. Nice yard space front and
back and the detached utility space under carport contains water heater and washer/dryer hookups. Come check it
out today! Nearby to Macdill AFB, St. Pete, Downtown Tampa, Etc! SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE TO OWN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have any available units?
5222 S HIMES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have?
Some of 5222 S HIMES AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5222 S HIMES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5222 S HIMES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5222 S HIMES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5222 S HIMES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5222 S HIMES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

