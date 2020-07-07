5222 S HIMES AVENUE

Amenities
MOVE-IN READY 3 BEDROOM HOME IN SOUTH TAMPA! Nestled under a beautiful, mature tree, this adorable
BLOCK home doesn’t need a thing. BRAND NEW ROOF, Newer HVAC system (2015 - just serviced and working
great), updated plumbing and electrical, new outlets and all new lighting, new blinds, gleaming terrazzo flooring just
polished, etc! Make this affordable home yours! Efficient floorpan lives larger than it looks. Nice yard space front and
back and the detached utility space under carport contains water heater and washer/dryer hookups. Come check it
out today! Nearby to Macdill AFB, St. Pete, Downtown Tampa, Etc! SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE TO OWN!