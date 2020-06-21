All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
5201 S MACDILL AVENUE
5201 S MACDILL AVENUE

5201 South Macdill Avenue · (813) 330-5353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5201 South Macdill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 944 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
Section 8 is accepted. Pets OK, call for details. Do not miss this 2 bedroom 2 bath, updated, second floor, apartment. - Washer/Dryer hookups inside. Assigned parking spot for 1 car. -This unit has been completely renovated, from the ground up: beautiful tile floors, paint, new double pane windows for energy efficiency, blinds, chef's dream kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and wood cabinets, 2 updated bathrooms, newer AC, newer Stainless Steel appliances. - The open floor plan is filled with natural light and is perfect for entertaining, enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony. - Plenty of storage space - Master bedroom has it's own walk in closet and it's own bathroom with walk-in shower. You are minutes from Bayshore Blvd, Macdill AFB, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Trader Joe's, Walmart, SOHO, Hyde Park, Gourmet Restaurants, Tampa General Hospital, Tampa Downtown, Westshore Mall, Airport and friendly coffee shops. Come live the Palma Ceia, Ballast Point, Bayshore, South Tampa lifestyle. Pets are OK. Non-aggressive breeds or breed mixes. NO exotic pets or reptiles permitted. - Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have any available units?
5201 S MACDILL AVENUE has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have?
Some of 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5201 S MACDILL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 S MACDILL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
