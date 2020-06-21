5201 S MACDILL AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 coffee bar parking

Section 8 is accepted. Pets OK, call for details. Do not miss this 2 bedroom 2 bath, updated, second floor, apartment. - Washer/Dryer hookups inside. Assigned parking spot for 1 car. -This unit has been completely renovated, from the ground up: beautiful tile floors, paint, new double pane windows for energy efficiency, blinds, chef's dream kitchen with Granite Counter-tops and wood cabinets, 2 updated bathrooms, newer AC, newer Stainless Steel appliances. - The open floor plan is filled with natural light and is perfect for entertaining, enjoy your morning coffee on your balcony. - Plenty of storage space - Master bedroom has it's own walk in closet and it's own bathroom with walk-in shower. You are minutes from Bayshore Blvd, Macdill AFB, Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club, Trader Joe's, Walmart, SOHO, Hyde Park, Gourmet Restaurants, Tampa General Hospital, Tampa Downtown, Westshore Mall, Airport and friendly coffee shops. Come live the Palma Ceia, Ballast Point, Bayshore, South Tampa lifestyle. Pets are OK. Non-aggressive breeds or breed mixes. NO exotic pets or reptiles permitted. - Call for details.