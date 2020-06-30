512 E FRANCES AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden fire pit playground

* * * CORNER BUNGALOW just a short walk to Heights Public Market, Armature Works, Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Glazer Children's Museum and MORE! * * *



As soon as you step foot into this LIGHT and BRIGHT home, you can feel the warmth and historic charm it has to offer. Enjoy the view from the front porch swing overlooking Historic Tampa Heights and make memories (and S'more's!) around the FIREPIT located in the perfectly maintained backyard with PRIVACY FENCING! This home offers tons of outdoor living space! Unique touches including refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, command center, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a vintage tub add to the comfort and easy living you will find here. WASHER and DRYER are INCLUDED for your convenience!



Centrally located, this home is minutes away from Tampa Airport, I-75, I-275, MacDill Airforce Base excellent schools, universities, shopping and restaurants. Across the street from Tampa Heights Community Garden, neighborhood parks and playgrounds, this home is perfect for feeling a sense of community. Perfect for all lifestyles including families, singles, and working adults wanting to meet neighbors easily or for those wanting to enjoy quiet relaxation at home. Affordably priced, this home offers SO MUCH MORE for your money! This property is immaculately maintained and is READY NOW!