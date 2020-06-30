All apartments in Tampa
512 E FRANCES AVENUE

512 East Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

512 East Francis Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
playground
* * * CORNER BUNGALOW just a short walk to Heights Public Market, Armature Works, Tampa Riverwalk, Sparkman Wharf, Glazer Children's Museum and MORE! * * *

As soon as you step foot into this LIGHT and BRIGHT home, you can feel the warmth and historic charm it has to offer. Enjoy the view from the front porch swing overlooking Historic Tampa Heights and make memories (and S'more's!) around the FIREPIT located in the perfectly maintained backyard with PRIVACY FENCING! This home offers tons of outdoor living space! Unique touches including refinished hardwood floors, granite counters, command center, upgraded stainless steel appliances and a vintage tub add to the comfort and easy living you will find here. WASHER and DRYER are INCLUDED for your convenience!

Centrally located, this home is minutes away from Tampa Airport, I-75, I-275, MacDill Airforce Base excellent schools, universities, shopping and restaurants. Across the street from Tampa Heights Community Garden, neighborhood parks and playgrounds, this home is perfect for feeling a sense of community. Perfect for all lifestyles including families, singles, and working adults wanting to meet neighbors easily or for those wanting to enjoy quiet relaxation at home. Affordably priced, this home offers SO MUCH MORE for your money! This property is immaculately maintained and is READY NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have any available units?
512 E FRANCES AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have?
Some of 512 E FRANCES AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E FRANCES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
512 E FRANCES AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E FRANCES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE offer parking?
No, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have a pool?
No, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E FRANCES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 E FRANCES AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

