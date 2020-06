Amenities

Three bedroom home on a corner lot, with a wood privacy fenced yard. Tile and laminate in kitchen and bathroom areas. Large carport with built in storage area and washer and dryer hook ups. Convient to USF, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island and Takomah Trail Park for serious education and recreation. Total to move in is first months rent and deposit of $1050.00, application fee of $60.00 per adult. Tenant insurance is mandatory. Pet fee if applicable. (Not sec 8)