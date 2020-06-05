510 S AUDUBON AVENUE

Amenities

This completely remodeled 2 bed 2 bath waterfront Soho condo is located one block off the coveted Soho entertainment and shopping district! This home features brand new wood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, and washer and dryer. The condo is upstairs overlooking a small pond filed with waterfowl, turtles and fish. The unit has plenty of parking and an outside entertainment area. This condo is close to Soho, Hyde Park, University of Tampa, Historic Bayshore Blvd., Downtown Tampa, and easy commute to MacDill AFB. and the Selmon Crosstown to south Tampa. Gandy and beaches, I-275 and I-4! Available now. Please no pets .