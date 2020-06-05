All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
510 S AUDUBON AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

510 S AUDUBON AVENUE

510 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

510 South Audubon Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This completely remodeled 2 bed 2 bath waterfront Soho condo is located one block off the coveted Soho entertainment and shopping district! This home features brand new wood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, and washer and dryer. The condo is upstairs overlooking a small pond filed with waterfowl, turtles and fish. The unit has plenty of parking and an outside entertainment area. This condo is close to Soho, Hyde Park, University of Tampa, Historic Bayshore Blvd., Downtown Tampa, and easy commute to MacDill AFB. and the Selmon Crosstown to south Tampa. Gandy and beaches, I-275 and I-4! Available now. Please no pets .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have any available units?
510 S AUDUBON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have?
Some of 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
510 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 S AUDUBON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College