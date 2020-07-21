All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

509 W BAY STREET

509 West Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 West Bay Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful 2000 sq. ft. 3 Bed 2 bath condo is located on Bayshore Blvd in Hyde Park , with waterfront views and large sunset/sunrise on your open balcony! This home has wood floors, and open floor flan with large living room and large windows. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and a large island for entertaining. The large laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is a large separate pantry. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and opening to the patio. There is a large updated beautiful master bath. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are bright and roomy. The community has an elevator and open tropical garden and fountain in the common area, gated and secure assigned parking, and additional storage. The Christiansted is located on Bayshore Blvd, next to the Davis Island bridges, steps off historic Bayshore Blvd., with a park frontage. The community is close to Downtown Tampa, Davis Island, Channelside, University of Tampa, Tampa General Hospital, Hyde Park Village, high end shops and restaurants, easy commuter routes and unlimited water front vista, as well as bird eye view for Super Bowl/Gasparilla Parades this next year! Walk to the River Walk and the Water Taxis!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 W BAY STREET have any available units?
509 W BAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 W BAY STREET have?
Some of 509 W BAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 W BAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
509 W BAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 W BAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 509 W BAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 509 W BAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 509 W BAY STREET offers parking.
Does 509 W BAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 W BAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 W BAY STREET have a pool?
No, 509 W BAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 509 W BAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 509 W BAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 509 W BAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 W BAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
