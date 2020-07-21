509 W BAY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

This beautiful 2000 sq. ft. 3 Bed 2 bath condo is located on Bayshore Blvd in Hyde Park , with waterfront views and large sunset/sunrise on your open balcony! This home has wood floors, and open floor flan with large living room and large windows. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and a large island for entertaining. The large laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is a large separate pantry. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and opening to the patio. There is a large updated beautiful master bath. The 2nd and 3rd bedroom are bright and roomy. The community has an elevator and open tropical garden and fountain in the common area, gated and secure assigned parking, and additional storage. The Christiansted is located on Bayshore Blvd, next to the Davis Island bridges, steps off historic Bayshore Blvd., with a park frontage. The community is close to Downtown Tampa, Davis Island, Channelside, University of Tampa, Tampa General Hospital, Hyde Park Village, high end shops and restaurants, easy commuter routes and unlimited water front vista, as well as bird eye view for Super Bowl/Gasparilla Parades this next year! Walk to the River Walk and the Water Taxis!!