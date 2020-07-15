509 W Bay St Unit 204

Amenities
This beautiful WATERFRONT 2000 sq. ft. 3 Bed 2 bath condo is located on Bayshore Blvd in Hyde Park , with waterfront views and large Gasparilla
Parade ready open balcony! This home has wood floors, and open floor flan with large living room and large windows. The kitchen has granite tile
counter tops, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and a large island for entertaining. The large laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is a
large separate pantry. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and opening to the patio. There is a large updated beautiful master bath. The
2nd and 3rd bedroom are bright and roomy. The community has an elevator and open tropical garden and fountain in the common area, gated and
secure assigned parking, and additional storage. The Christiansted is located on Bayshore Blvd, next to the Davis Island bridges, steps off historic
Bayshore Blvd., with a park frontage. The community is close to Downtown Tampa, Davis Island, Channelside, University of Tampa, Tampa General
Hospital, Hyde Park Village, high end shops and restaurants, easy commuter routes and unlimited water front vista.