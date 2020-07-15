All apartments in Tampa
509 W Bay St Unit 204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

509 W Bay St Unit 204

509 W Bay St Unit 204 · No Longer Available
Location

509 W Bay St Unit 204, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This beautiful WATERFRONT 2000 sq. ft. 3 Bed 2 bath condo is located on Bayshore Blvd in Hyde Park , with waterfront views and large Gasparilla
Parade ready open balcony! This home has wood floors, and open floor flan with large living room and large windows. The kitchen has granite tile
counter tops, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets and a large island for entertaining. The large laundry room has a washer and dryer. There is a
large separate pantry. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and opening to the patio. There is a large updated beautiful master bath. The
2nd and 3rd bedroom are bright and roomy. The community has an elevator and open tropical garden and fountain in the common area, gated and
secure assigned parking, and additional storage. The Christiansted is located on Bayshore Blvd, next to the Davis Island bridges, steps off historic
Bayshore Blvd., with a park frontage. The community is close to Downtown Tampa, Davis Island, Channelside, University of Tampa, Tampa General
Hospital, Hyde Park Village, high end shops and restaurants, easy commuter routes and unlimited water front vista.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have any available units?
509 W Bay St Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have?
Some of 509 W Bay St Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 W Bay St Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
509 W Bay St Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 W Bay St Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 offers parking.
Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 W Bay St Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 W Bay St Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
