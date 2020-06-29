502 E AMELIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location! Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath bungalow in Tampa Heights. Nearly 1550sqft of living space! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors in the wet areas. Laminate flooring throughout the living and bedrooms areas. Placed perfectly on a huge corner lot with a fenced backyard and close to the community garden. Close to all the area has to offer! Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Tampa Riverwalk, Ulele & Armature Works. Call today for your private showing! This house will not last long. Pet friendly (with restrictions). Ready for immediate move in!