Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
502 E AMELIA AVENUE
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

502 E AMELIA AVENUE

502 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

502 East Amelia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
community garden
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location! Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath bungalow in Tampa Heights. Nearly 1550sqft of living space! Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and travertine floors in the wet areas. Laminate flooring throughout the living and bedrooms areas. Placed perfectly on a huge corner lot with a fenced backyard and close to the community garden. Close to all the area has to offer! Downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Tampa Riverwalk, Ulele & Armature Works. Call today for your private showing! This house will not last long. Pet friendly (with restrictions). Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

