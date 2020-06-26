4931 W PAUL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE….Brand NEW Stunning 3 BEDROOM/ 3 ½ BATH “PLANT” MODEL townhome with 2 car garage and Smart home technology located in the beautiful Inlet Park in the heart of the Westshore Marina District. Upgraded quartz countertops, wood cabinets, tile and wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom and bathroom make this a perfect space for a home office setting. Two master suites and a spacious kitchen and living and dining room, plus an additional flex space. Gas stove and tankless water heater. Strategically located close to TIA, Downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg. Having over 2100 sqft. of living space along with a large 2 car garage makes this property a rare find at the rate of $3600 per month. Rate includes water, sewer, trash and all CDD and HOA fees. Live in the center of the Westshore Marina District- A new waterfront community in South Tampa which will feature a full-service, 150 slip, deep water marina, boat up restaurants, a town center with shopping, dining, a market and other convenience services. Secure your spot in this exclusive Waterfront Development.