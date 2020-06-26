All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 22 2019 at 3:14 PM

4931 W PAUL AVENUE

4931 W Paul Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4931 W Paul Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE….Brand NEW Stunning 3 BEDROOM/ 3 ½ BATH “PLANT” MODEL townhome with 2 car garage and Smart home technology located in the beautiful Inlet Park in the heart of the Westshore Marina District. Upgraded quartz countertops, wood cabinets, tile and wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom and bathroom make this a perfect space for a home office setting. Two master suites and a spacious kitchen and living and dining room, plus an additional flex space. Gas stove and tankless water heater. Strategically located close to TIA, Downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg. Having over 2100 sqft. of living space along with a large 2 car garage makes this property a rare find at the rate of $3600 per month. Rate includes water, sewer, trash and all CDD and HOA fees. Live in the center of the Westshore Marina District- A new waterfront community in South Tampa which will feature a full-service, 150 slip, deep water marina, boat up restaurants, a town center with shopping, dining, a market and other convenience services. Secure your spot in this exclusive Waterfront Development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have any available units?
4931 W PAUL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have?
Some of 4931 W PAUL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 W PAUL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4931 W PAUL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 W PAUL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 W PAUL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4931 W PAUL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
