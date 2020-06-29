4904 W Gandy Blvd E206

Amenities

Available March 1

This charming South Tampa condo is located right off the Gandy bridge, just a short drive from MacDill Air Force Base and minutes from downtown Tampa. Perfect for Saint Pete commuters that want to be in South Tampa! This prime location brings the shopping, culinary specialties and social environment of Tampa right to your front door. Granite counter tops in the kitchen!! Walking distance to the new Marina Pointe with million dollar condominiums and yacht club once completed. This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is equipped with a washer and dryer ,a front and rear porch and a comfortable living area, perfect for entertaining friends or relaxing alone in your cozy home. It is also conveniently located near the new expressway extender, that once completed, will connect Tampa to Saint Petersburg for an easier commute.Don't hesitate to view this property!This is one of the fastest growing areas with so much to offer. It will go FAST!"

