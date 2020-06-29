All apartments in Tampa
4904 W Gandy Blvd E206

4904 Gandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
The West Shore Club - Property Id: 224184

Available March 1
This charming South Tampa condo is located right off the Gandy bridge, just a short drive from MacDill Air Force Base and minutes from downtown Tampa. Perfect for Saint Pete commuters that want to be in South Tampa! This prime location brings the shopping, culinary specialties and social environment of Tampa right to your front door. Granite counter tops in the kitchen!! Walking distance to the new Marina Pointe with million dollar condominiums and yacht club once completed. This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is equipped with a washer and dryer ,a front and rear porch and a comfortable living area, perfect for entertaining friends or relaxing alone in your cozy home. It is also conveniently located near the new expressway extender, that once completed, will connect Tampa to Saint Petersburg for an easier commute.Don't hesitate to view this property!This is one of the fastest growing areas with so much to offer. It will go FAST!"
You Can text David Helfrich
703-935-3805
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224184
Property Id 224184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5559984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have any available units?
4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have?
Some of 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 currently offering any rent specials?
4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 pet-friendly?
No, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 offer parking?
No, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 does not offer parking.
Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have a pool?
No, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 does not have a pool.
Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have accessible units?
No, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 W Gandy Blvd E206 has units with dishwashers.

