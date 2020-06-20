4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool guest parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,549 per month OR 7 months @ $1,599

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1984

Property Type: Condo/Townhouse

Construction: Block

Floors: 2 stories

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer

Parking: 1 assigned spot, guest parking

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

New Plank Tile

Updated Kitchen

Updated Bathrooms

Ample Storage

New Carpet

Fresh Paint

Community Pool

Prime Location

Fully-Furnished



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 year

Date Available for move in: 6/15/2020

Deposit: 1 month +

Application Fee: All adults over 18 years submit application for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!