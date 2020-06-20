All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM

4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211

4853 Mc Elroy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4853 Mc Elroy Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
guest parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,549 per month OR 7 months @ $1,599
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Square Footage: 1,190 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1984
Property Type: Condo/Townhouse
Construction: Block
Floors: 2 stories
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Stackable Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1 assigned spot, guest parking
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
New Plank Tile
Updated Kitchen
Updated Bathrooms
Ample Storage
New Carpet
Fresh Paint
Community Pool
Prime Location
Fully-Furnished

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: 6/15/2020
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: All adults over 18 years submit application for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have any available units?
4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have?
Some of 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 currently offering any rent specials?
4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 is pet friendly.
Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 offer parking?
Yes, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 does offer parking.
Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have a pool?
Yes, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 has a pool.
Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have accessible units?
No, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4853 West McElroy Avenue - F211 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
Jefferson Westshore
6608 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College