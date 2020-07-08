All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40

4851 W Gandy Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4851 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Waterfront 55 plus community with resort-style amenities mobile home available for rent now! Gated Community, Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Community Clubs and Activities, Card Room, Library, Commercial Kitchen, Gym, Boat and RV Storage Available, Large Cabanas, and Picnic Areas on Waterfront. Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bath home, 740 Square Feet, 2 Vehicle Carport, Utility Room with washer and dryer included. The unit has brand new carpet throughout except the kitchen and bathroom which has new linoleum. Big kitchen that connects to a separate dining area and living room. Close proximity to all Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have any available units?
4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have?
Some of 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 currently offering any rent specials?
4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 pet-friendly?
No, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 offer parking?
Yes, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 offers parking.
Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have a pool?
Yes, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 has a pool.
Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have accessible units?
No, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40 does not have units with dishwashers.

