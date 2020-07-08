4851 W Gandy Blvd Lot B13L40

Amenities

Waterfront 55 plus community with resort-style amenities mobile home available for rent now! Gated Community, Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Community Clubs and Activities, Card Room, Library, Commercial Kitchen, Gym, Boat and RV Storage Available, Large Cabanas, and Picnic Areas on Waterfront. Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bath home, 740 Square Feet, 2 Vehicle Carport, Utility Room with washer and dryer included. The unit has brand new carpet throughout except the kitchen and bathroom which has new linoleum. Big kitchen that connects to a separate dining area and living room. Close proximity to all Pinellas Gulf Beaches. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



