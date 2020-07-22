4706 Gurnet Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage in a great location available Dec 15th! Conveniently located to all of the major thoroughfares providing for easy commutes to MacDill AFB (Military discount will apply!), Downtown Tampa, the Beaches and right across from the new Westshore Marina District! Updated wood floors on the 1st floor with new bamboo floors on the second floor. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Tall ceiling height on the both floors. The downstairs has a large living / dining area combo, a half-bath, and an entrance to a back patio as well as the garage. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and are located upstairs with the washer and dryer. In addition to having an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet, the master bedroom is very large and can easily accommodate king-sized furniture. Waster, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable and internet. As an added bonus, both flat screen tvs that are wall mounted are included in the rent! 2 pets may be considered, max 35 lbs. Tour today to lock this down for Dec 15!



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



