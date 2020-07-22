All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4706 Gurnet Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4706 Gurnet Ct
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

4706 Gurnet Ct

4706 Gurnet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4706 Gurnet Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage in a great location available Dec 15th! Conveniently located to all of the major thoroughfares providing for easy commutes to MacDill AFB (Military discount will apply!), Downtown Tampa, the Beaches and right across from the new Westshore Marina District! Updated wood floors on the 1st floor with new bamboo floors on the second floor. Kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Tall ceiling height on the both floors. The downstairs has a large living / dining area combo, a half-bath, and an entrance to a back patio as well as the garage. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and are located upstairs with the washer and dryer. In addition to having an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and a walk-in closet, the master bedroom is very large and can easily accommodate king-sized furniture. Waster, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable and internet. As an added bonus, both flat screen tvs that are wall mounted are included in the rent! 2 pets may be considered, max 35 lbs. Tour today to lock this down for Dec 15!

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Gurnet Ct have any available units?
4706 Gurnet Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Gurnet Ct have?
Some of 4706 Gurnet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Gurnet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Gurnet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Gurnet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Gurnet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Gurnet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Gurnet Ct offers parking.
Does 4706 Gurnet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 Gurnet Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Gurnet Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4706 Gurnet Ct has a pool.
Does 4706 Gurnet Ct have accessible units?
No, 4706 Gurnet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Gurnet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Gurnet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Tampa Commons
5709 Las Ventanas Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College