4601 West Paxton Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

4601 West Paxton Avenue

4601 West Paxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4601 West Paxton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have any available units?
4601 West Paxton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4601 West Paxton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4601 West Paxton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 West Paxton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 West Paxton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 West Paxton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 West Paxton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
