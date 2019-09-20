All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

4521 La Carmen Court

4521 La Carmen Court
Location

4521 La Carmen Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
South Tampa Townhome - Cute 3 story townhome in well maintained Tampa Villas. This home is located just north of Gandy Blvd in desirable south Tampa with convenient access to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and bay area bridges. Lots of green space, private courtyard and neighborhood pool and tennis court give lots of outdoor activity options! Small pets allowed at owners discretion. Ideal tenant will have a 600+ credit score, earn 3x the monthly rent and have no prior felonies or evictions. HOA requires additional application plus $35 fee.

(RLNE2515453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 La Carmen Court have any available units?
4521 La Carmen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 La Carmen Court have?
Some of 4521 La Carmen Court's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 La Carmen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4521 La Carmen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 La Carmen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 La Carmen Court is pet friendly.
Does 4521 La Carmen Court offer parking?
No, 4521 La Carmen Court does not offer parking.
Does 4521 La Carmen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 La Carmen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 La Carmen Court have a pool?
Yes, 4521 La Carmen Court has a pool.
Does 4521 La Carmen Court have accessible units?
No, 4521 La Carmen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 La Carmen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 La Carmen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
