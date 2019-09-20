4521 La Carmen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

South Tampa Townhome - Cute 3 story townhome in well maintained Tampa Villas. This home is located just north of Gandy Blvd in desirable south Tampa with convenient access to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and bay area bridges. Lots of green space, private courtyard and neighborhood pool and tennis court give lots of outdoor activity options! Small pets allowed at owners discretion. Ideal tenant will have a 600+ credit score, earn 3x the monthly rent and have no prior felonies or evictions. HOA requires additional application plus $35 fee.



(RLNE2515453)