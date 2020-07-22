All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 31 2020

4514 S Gaines Rd

4514 Gaines Road · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Gaines Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1-carport, 1.5-story South Tampa home has approximately 1,260 SQ FT of living space. Open concept floor plan with living room / dining room combo open to the kitchen. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances include flat top range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Floor is carpet and tile. There are blinds and ceiling fans and Washer / Dryer. The master bedroom is 14x19 with walk in closet. The master bath has walk-in shower. 2 additional bedrooms each 10x11 and hall bath with tub/shower combo. Nice size wood deck is accessible from one of the bedrooms. This home is close to all the trendy shops, restaurants and nightlife of South Tampa. It is close to the Westshore Business District, an easy commute to downtown Tampa, MacDill AFB, and has convenient access to the bridges to Pinellas County and the Suncoast beaches. No pets per owner

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 S Gaines Rd have any available units?
4514 S Gaines Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 S Gaines Rd have?
Some of 4514 S Gaines Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 S Gaines Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4514 S Gaines Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 S Gaines Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4514 S Gaines Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4514 S Gaines Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4514 S Gaines Rd offers parking.
Does 4514 S Gaines Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 S Gaines Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 S Gaines Rd have a pool?
No, 4514 S Gaines Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4514 S Gaines Rd have accessible units?
No, 4514 S Gaines Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 S Gaines Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 S Gaines Rd has units with dishwashers.
