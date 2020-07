Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house in South Tampa. This is a beautiful house with three large bedrooms and two gorgeous bathrooms. Large back yard fenced in. The garage area is more useful as storage room. near to all that South Tampa has to offer, including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.