4508 BAY SPRING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Click on virtual tour! Move in READY, and securely gated!!! This perfect floor plan has 3 bdrms, 1 on the ground floor! 3 FULL baths all ON SUITE! and a community half bath too!!! The home has been meticulously cared for, giving it the new home feel. The open floor plan gives the ability to entertain multiple friends and family with 2 balconies looking out into the community. This home continues to check the boxes with high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and quality wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout! Conveniently located just moments south of Gandy, close to all major shopping and the new Marina Point development. Easy access to Downtown St. Pete, the beaches, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, St. Pete/ Clearwater Airport, Malls, and so much more!!! This townhome is the perfect price point, put in your offer before it is too late!