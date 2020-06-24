All apartments in Tampa
4508 BAY SPRING COURT

Location

4508 Bay Spring Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Click on virtual tour! Move in READY, and securely gated!!! This perfect floor plan has 3 bdrms, 1 on the ground floor! 3 FULL baths all ON SUITE! and a community half bath too!!! The home has been meticulously cared for, giving it the new home feel. The open floor plan gives the ability to entertain multiple friends and family with 2 balconies looking out into the community. This home continues to check the boxes with high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and quality wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout! Conveniently located just moments south of Gandy, close to all major shopping and the new Marina Point development. Easy access to Downtown St. Pete, the beaches, Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, St. Pete/ Clearwater Airport, Malls, and so much more!!! This townhome is the perfect price point, put in your offer before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have any available units?
4508 BAY SPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have?
Some of 4508 BAY SPRING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 BAY SPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4508 BAY SPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 BAY SPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT offers parking.
Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have a pool?
No, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 BAY SPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 BAY SPRING COURT has units with dishwashers.
