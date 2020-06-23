4503 WISHART BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Bonus Flex Space with Full Bath...Located in the Desirable Wellswood Neighborhood! Light & Bright Florida Room! Spacious/Extra Large Bedrooms! Ceramic Tile Throughout! Renovated Eat In Kitchen! Lots of Storage Options! Large Partially Fenced Yard for Entertaining! Close to St Joseph's Hospital, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport, University of South Florida & University of Tampa.... And All Tampa has to Offer...Downtown Parks, Museums, Events and Nightlife! Furniture pictured is optional. *Application in process*