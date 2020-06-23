All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

4503 WISHART BOULEVARD

4503 Wishart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Wishart Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Bonus Flex Space with Full Bath...Located in the Desirable Wellswood Neighborhood! Light & Bright Florida Room! Spacious/Extra Large Bedrooms! Ceramic Tile Throughout! Renovated Eat In Kitchen! Lots of Storage Options! Large Partially Fenced Yard for Entertaining! Close to St Joseph's Hospital, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa International Airport, University of South Florida & University of Tampa.... And All Tampa has to Offer...Downtown Parks, Museums, Events and Nightlife! Furniture pictured is optional. *Application in process*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have any available units?
4503 WISHART BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4503 WISHART BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 WISHART BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

