450 Knights Run 407

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge doorman gym pool media room sauna valet service

PLAZA HARBOUR ISLAND CONDO - This home is located in Tampa Bays most luxurious high rise and is an ownership building without many homes that come to the market for lease. This residence offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very large gourmet kitchen with a 10 foot granite bar.This 1 story condo is extremely private with a huge +- 500 square foot patio perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the weather. The Plaza Harbour Island has a 24 hour doorman, full time valet service that not only parks your car but to also helps to bring up groceries etc, full time concierge that will deliver your mail, run errands, pick up your dry cleaning and so on, 24 hour security, heated Infinity edge pool, cabanas, outdoor kitchen, sauna, state of the art fitness facility, private massage/manicure, pedicure room, pool room and theater. Located in the very heart of the city, the location is unbeatable and as within a less than 5 minute to fine dining, water taxis, theater, and the Amalie Arena which is not only where the Tampa Bay lightning play, but also is where all the best entertainment comes to perform.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4210929)