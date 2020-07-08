All apartments in Tampa
449 South 12th Street

449 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

449 South 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Downtown Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-car garage 2,971 square feet single-family home is located in beautiful Asturia Subdivision and built in 2016. The master suite features a sitting room with walk-in his and her closets. The master bedroom suite is located on the first floor (20x15) with trey ceilings. This is a modern open floorplan, bright with a family room/ dining room combo (14x12), dining area (13x10), and a bonus room (15x12) with plush landscaping and water views. The beautiful home has French doors, kitchen includes maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, a large island with a breakfast bar, pantry closet, and a stainless-steel appliance package. There is a side-by-side refrigerator, flat-top stove, and dishwasher. There is a bonus area that can be used for a multi-purpose sitting area or eat-in kitchen surrounded by windows with a view of the beautifully landscaped backyard; surrounded by iron fencing to preserve the water views. The first floor also includes a powder room, utility room with full-sized washer dryer hook-ups, and an insulated storage closet. All the bedrooms are located on the second floor. The other three bedrooms (13x13), 13x10, and 12x13). There is one bedroom located upstairs that includes a private balcony. The view overlooking the lake is one of the home's grand features. The community features a pool and clubhouse. The location provides an easy commute to Easy access to all major highways, shopping, restaurants, airport, and the beach the rent includes lawn maintenance.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted, or have a poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 South 12th Street have any available units?
449 South 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 South 12th Street have?
Some of 449 South 12th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 South 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
449 South 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 South 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 South 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 449 South 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 449 South 12th Street offers parking.
Does 449 South 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 South 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 South 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 449 South 12th Street has a pool.
Does 449 South 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 449 South 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 449 South 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 South 12th Street has units with dishwashers.

