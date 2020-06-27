4413 W Oklahoma Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months @ $1,375 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Square Footage: 864 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1955

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Wood Frame

Floor: 1

Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove

Parking: 1 Car Carport

Laundry: Outside Hookup

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



Tile throughout

Large backyard

Robinson, Monroe, Lanier School District



Duration: 7 months or 1 Year

Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: immediate

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



Real Estate Management Partners

813-494-2595



BEWARE OF SCAMS!