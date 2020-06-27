4413 W Oklahoma Ave

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months @ $1,375 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 864 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1955
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood Frame
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: 1 Car Carport
Laundry: Outside Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile throughout
Large backyard
Robinson, Monroe, Lanier School District
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners
813-494-2595
BEWARE OF SCAMS!