Tampa, FL
4413 W Oklahoma Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:16 PM

4413 W Oklahoma Ave

4413 West Oklahoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4413 West Oklahoma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,325 per month...7 months @ $1,375 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Square Footage: 864 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1955
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Wood Frame
Floor: 1
Appliances Included: Fridge & Stove
Parking: 1 Car Carport
Laundry: Outside Hookup
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Tile throughout
Large backyard
Robinson, Monroe, Lanier School District

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 Year
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: immediate
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners
813-494-2595

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have any available units?
4413 W Oklahoma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have?
Some of 4413 W Oklahoma Ave's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 W Oklahoma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4413 W Oklahoma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 W Oklahoma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave offers parking.
Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have a pool?
No, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have accessible units?
No, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 W Oklahoma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 W Oklahoma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
