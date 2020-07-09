4321 W GRAY STREET

Amenities

Fabulous New Construction Three bed, Two bath home. This corner lot home with ample light features tile throughout, a wonderful open kitchen and living room design, washer and Dryer in the home and an attached garage. The back yard is Fenced in (not shown in photos, but being put in).



Owner is looking for a two year lease. Pest allowed with $500 pet fee per pet. small pets only non-aggressive breed. The property is Non-Smoking! This home is ready to move in. Call for a showing! First month, Last month and 1 month security deposit to move in.