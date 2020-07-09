All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

4321 W GRAY STREET

4321 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

4321 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Fabulous New Construction Three bed, Two bath home. This corner lot home with ample light features tile throughout, a wonderful open kitchen and living room design, washer and Dryer in the home and an attached garage. The back yard is Fenced in (not shown in photos, but being put in).

Owner is looking for a two year lease. Pest allowed with $500 pet fee per pet. small pets only non-aggressive breed. The property is Non-Smoking! This home is ready to move in. Call for a showing! First month, Last month and 1 month security deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 W GRAY STREET have any available units?
4321 W GRAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 W GRAY STREET have?
Some of 4321 W GRAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 W GRAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4321 W GRAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 W GRAY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4321 W GRAY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4321 W GRAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4321 W GRAY STREET offers parking.
Does 4321 W GRAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 W GRAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 W GRAY STREET have a pool?
No, 4321 W GRAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4321 W GRAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 4321 W GRAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 W GRAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 W GRAY STREET has units with dishwashers.

