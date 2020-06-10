All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4319 W LA SALLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4319 W LA SALLE STREET
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

4319 W LA SALLE STREET

4319 West La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4319 West La Salle Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location!!! Come check out this newly remodeled 3/2 ready for immediate move in conveniently located near the International Plaza, Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and Midtown Tampa. This beautiful home has been completely remodeled inside and out with led lighting, stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops, wood-plank tile through out, washer and dryer, fenced yard with new sod and much more. 2 year lease, first, last and deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have any available units?
4319 W LA SALLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have?
Some of 4319 W LA SALLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 W LA SALLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4319 W LA SALLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 W LA SALLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET offers parking.
Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have a pool?
No, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 W LA SALLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 W LA SALLE STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir
Tampa, FL 33610
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College