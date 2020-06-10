4319 W LA SALLE STREET

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! Come check out this newly remodeled 3/2 ready for immediate move in conveniently located near the International Plaza, Westshore Mall, Tampa International Airport, Raymond James Stadium and Midtown Tampa. This beautiful home has been completely remodeled inside and out with led lighting, stainless steel appliances, marble counter-tops, wood-plank tile through out, washer and dryer, fenced yard with new sod and much more. 2 year lease, first, last and deposit required.