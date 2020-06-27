4317 S TRASK STREET

Amenities

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent an adorable 3/1 home on a quiet, tree-lined street. Engineered hardwood floors in the main home, granite counter tops and wood cabinets in the kitchen, Italian marble in the bath, huge Florida room with shiny terrazzo floors and a large utility/storage room make this a lovely and livable home. Enjoy coffee in the am on the private side patio, or relax in the hammock at the end of the day in the over-sized back yard. Rentals with this much space are hard to find in South Tampa, so make your appointment to see it today! Garage is not included with rental. Home is also listed for sale at $261,000.