Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:09 AM

4317 S TRASK STREET

4317 South Trask Street · No Longer Available
Location

4317 South Trask Street, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this amazing opportunity to rent an adorable 3/1 home on a quiet, tree-lined street. Engineered hardwood floors in the main home, granite counter tops and wood cabinets in the kitchen, Italian marble in the bath, huge Florida room with shiny terrazzo floors and a large utility/storage room make this a lovely and livable home. Enjoy coffee in the am on the private side patio, or relax in the hammock at the end of the day in the over-sized back yard. Rentals with this much space are hard to find in South Tampa, so make your appointment to see it today! Garage is not included with rental. Home is also listed for sale at $261,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 S TRASK STREET have any available units?
4317 S TRASK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 S TRASK STREET have?
Some of 4317 S TRASK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 S TRASK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4317 S TRASK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 S TRASK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4317 S TRASK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4317 S TRASK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4317 S TRASK STREET offers parking.
Does 4317 S TRASK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4317 S TRASK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 S TRASK STREET have a pool?
No, 4317 S TRASK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4317 S TRASK STREET have accessible units?
No, 4317 S TRASK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 S TRASK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 S TRASK STREET has units with dishwashers.
