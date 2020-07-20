4307 W ROLAND STREET

Amenities

SOUTH TAMPA COMPLETELY REMODELED Last Year - Top Quality and Gorgeous 3/2/2 Home nestled in a private cul-de-sac street of highly sought-after area of Beach Park on a double wide Lot. EXECELLENT LOCATION!!!!! Designer Fully remodeled and completed less than a year ago. fully fenced yard and beautifully landscaped front and back yard will make you want to move right in…Front porch welcomes you and upon entering the foyer, you can’t help but notice the beautiful modern top quality hard wood flooring throughout the entire home. Bright and open, there is a Huge living room, perfect to relax and for entertainment.. leads to separate dining room with coffered wall design that is exquisite. Florida Room has been totally converted to a perfect sitting room or family room, adding extra 180 sq ft to the home. New Gourmet Kitchen with HUGE island for dining and entertaining, all new ample wooden Cabinets and LED lighting for increased energy efficiency all with dimmers, Stainless Steel Appliances & Beautiful Quartz counter tops. Perfect for the chef. Conveniently located next to the kitchen, there is a Huge most beautiful Laundry Room in all of Tampa!!!! Entire home has the top quality doors, all windows with wooden shutters. All three bedrooms have custom built-in closets. Check out two gorgeous bathrooms. Great A School District. Rent includes: lawn maintenance, pest control, Alarm system monitored, water softener. Convenient to the Airport, both malls, Hyde Park, restaurants, and the beaches. Don’t miss this one!