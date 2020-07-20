All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

4307 W ROLAND STREET

4307 West Roland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4307 West Roland Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SOUTH TAMPA COMPLETELY REMODELED Last Year - Top Quality and Gorgeous 3/2/2 Home nestled in a private cul-de-sac street of highly sought-after area of Beach Park on a double wide Lot. EXECELLENT LOCATION!!!!! Designer Fully remodeled and completed less than a year ago. fully fenced yard and beautifully landscaped front and back yard will make you want to move right in…Front porch welcomes you and upon entering the foyer, you can’t help but notice the beautiful modern top quality hard wood flooring throughout the entire home. Bright and open, there is a Huge living room, perfect to relax and for entertainment.. leads to separate dining room with coffered wall design that is exquisite. Florida Room has been totally converted to a perfect sitting room or family room, adding extra 180 sq ft to the home. New Gourmet Kitchen with HUGE island for dining and entertaining, all new ample wooden Cabinets and LED lighting for increased energy efficiency all with dimmers, Stainless Steel Appliances & Beautiful Quartz counter tops. Perfect for the chef. Conveniently located next to the kitchen, there is a Huge most beautiful Laundry Room in all of Tampa!!!! Entire home has the top quality doors, all windows with wooden shutters. All three bedrooms have custom built-in closets. Check out two gorgeous bathrooms. Great A School District. Rent includes: lawn maintenance, pest control, Alarm system monitored, water softener. Convenient to the Airport, both malls, Hyde Park, restaurants, and the beaches. Don’t miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have any available units?
4307 W ROLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have?
Some of 4307 W ROLAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 W ROLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4307 W ROLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 W ROLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4307 W ROLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4307 W ROLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 W ROLAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 4307 W ROLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 4307 W ROLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 W ROLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 W ROLAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
